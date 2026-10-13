Cornell Jane Doe Didn't Look Intoxicated, Distressed At Chi Phi Frat Party, Witnesses Claim

Jane Doe was coherent when she was in a room at the Chi Phi fraternity house with several other men ... and she didn't look to be in distress when she exited that same room with several frat bros hours later ... at least according to two Cornell students who say they were there.

TMZ obtained transcripts of interviews with two witnesses who say they saw Doe at the October 2024 frat party. One witness is a fraternity brother who says he lived in the room where Doe claims she was raped, and the other was his girlfriend.

The frat bro, who is not a defendant in Doe's civil suit, talked to cops on November 21st. Doe went to CUPD November 8th and gave her sworn statement on November 14th.

The fraternity brother told investigators he was the DJ at the party ... and says when he went to his room, Doe was inside with Jonathan Newell, who appeared to be vomiting into a bowl or bucket. He said Doe repeatedly told him everything was fine and she was taking care of Newell. He says he felt like Doe was pushing him out of the doorway and not allowing him to enter his room.

He says the next time he encountered Doe in the room, multiple people were inside with her. He says she was fully clothed, laying in a bed and "conversing with the other individuals in the room very clearly." He says she appeared to be speaking "very coherently," and on a 10 scale of intoxication, she was between 1 and 2.

He says he told them all to leave so he and his girlfriend could hang out in the room.

The DJ told cops he then left the house with Gillio Lopes, his girlfriend and others ... and they went to McDonald's. He said when he got back, the room was empty and he went to bed.

When the DJ woke up the next morning, he said he heard several of his frat bros had been involved in what the DJ called a "consensual act." The cops asked what he meant by "consensual," and he elaborated that Matthew Ingalls, Winston Lee, Lopes, and Newell "all admitted to having consensual sex with [Doe]." As for why the fraternity brothers felt it necessary to characterize sex with Doe as "consensual" hours after the party ... well, that's unclear.

He told police Doe never gave off a vibe that she wanted to leave the party at any point he saw her during the night.

The other witness -- the DJ's girlfriend -- talked to investigators December 17th ... over a month after Doe first went to CUPD.

She said when she got back to the fraternity house after the McDonald's run, there were frat bros standing outside the room, wondering what was going on inside. She said she was confused when she was told people had been going in and out of the room throughout the night.

She told police she thought it didn't "sound like something good" was happening inside. She says someone (presumably her boyfriend) told everyone to leave, and she saw Doe exit with four or five guys. She said it was "scary" because she didn't realize how many men were with Doe, but she said Doe didn't look "distressed."

The co-ed told cops she wasn't concerned about Doe that night, but her feelings changed as she heard more about Doe's account.

She said she heard there were drugs involved and that Doe was claiming the sex was not consensual, adding she felt "kinda guilty" for not helping Doe.