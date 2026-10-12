Cornell Defendant Diego Sarabia Wants Jane Doe's Lawyer Silenced

One of the Cornell fraternity brothers accused in the Jane Doe case wants her lawyer to shut his trap ... claiming her attorney has been trying the case on TV instead of in court.

The lawyer for Diego Sarabia, one of seven men named in the explosive civil lawsuit, is asking a New York judge to rein in attorney Thomas Giuffra's media appearances ... according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Sarabia's lawyers are ripping Giuffra, claiming he's waging an "orchestrated campaign" in the press ... pointing to interviews in which he's accused Cornell of a cover-up, claimed evidence was destroyed, and suggested even more men may have participated in the alleged assault.

The filing even mentions TMZ's Oct. 6 reporting on Giuffra's claims that fraternity members were more concerned with protecting themselves than getting justice.

Play video content Video: Cornell Rape Accuser's Attorney Claims Fraternity Held Meetings to Cover Up Alleged Rape CNN

Sarabia's legal team says this wasn't some spontaneous media frenzy. They claim Jane's attorneys were coordinating with reporters before the lawsuit was even filed.

Now, Sarabia wants a judge to put the brakes on Giuffra ... arguing his nonstop commentary could poison the jury pool before the case ever reaches trial.

Play video content Video: Cornell Students Flood Campus to Rally Behind Jane Doe Getty

The proposed gag order would apply to both sides ... limiting what they can say publicly about the case and stopping them from sharing private information or evidence that hasn't been made public.