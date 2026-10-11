Cornell Professor Says Rape Is Never Victim's Fault, Stands With Jane Doe

Play video content Video: Cornell Professor Teaser Call Her Daddy

A Cornell University professor is standing firmly behind the woman at the center of the school's explosive gang rape allegations ... declaring sexual assault is NEVER the victim's fault.

Kate Manne, a feminist philosopher and professor at Cornell, joined Alex Cooper on Sunday's special episode of "Call Her Daddy" ... taking aim at victim blaming and the treatment of women who come forward with sexual assault allegations.

"Rape is always 100% the fault of the rapist, 0% on the victim," Manne says, before making her position on the Cornell case unmistakable ... "For the record, I believe Jane Doe."

The professor also questions why so much attention goes toward the futures of accused men rather than the women who say they've been assaulted.

"So many people worried about him missing out on his bright future. What about her bright future?" Manne asks.

As TMZ previously reported, a former Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit accusing seven fraternity members of drugging and gang-raping her in October 2024. The allegations have sparked national outrage and fueled the growing "I Am Jane Doe" movement.

Manne tells Cooper many students on campus feel betrayed ... and the conversation digs into fraternity culture, consent and an alleged "bro code" that encourages men to protect one another rather than call out bad behavior.

Cooper also addresses the disturbing Snapchat messages referenced in the case ... questioning whether they point to a larger problem.