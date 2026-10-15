Cornell 7: Jane Doe's Lawyer Claims Frat Bros Lawyers Are Leaking Documents Favorable To Defendants To Media

Jane Doe's lawyer claims lawyers for the defendants in her lawsuit are the ones leaking documents to the press ... and he's name-checking us in the new filing.

Thomas Giuffra filed the legal letter Wednesday asking a judge not to enter a broad order restricting both sides from speaking about the case in the media ... insisting that, while the Cornell 7 have been on a coordinated media blitz, he's just been reacting to the fervor around the case.

In the documents, Giuffra claims it's the lawyers for the so-called Cornell 7 leaking documents to the press ... and, at one point, he highlights TMZ's relationship with Mark Geragos -- implying he's been carrying the water for the defense's position on his and getting information out through TMZ.

Geragos co-hosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey -- and his daughter, Teny Geragos, is a lawyer for Winston Lee, who is a defendant in Jane's lawsuit.

Giuffra highlights our numerous stories about text messages Jane Doe sent in the aftermath of the alleged gang rape as the proverbial Exhibits A through Z that show information is being leaked from the other side.

Giuffra also references the legal issues of Diddy ... saying he filed civil lawsuits against the mogul -- and that was another case when Giuffra claims an unofficial member of the defense team, again Geragos, pushed its agenda from the outside.

It should be noted, Goiffra was a staple on numerous TV and cable news shows, advocating for his client.