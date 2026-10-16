Hayden Panettiere's Ex Klitschko Gets Green Light to Ask for Probe into Missing Jewelry

Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Wladimir Klitschko, is one step closer to potentially getting back some of the late actress' jewelry he claims was sold to a pawn shop ... TMZ has learned.

A judge signed off on Wladimir’s petition to be named temporary guardian of his daughter Kaya, who is the only beneficiary of Hayden’s estate.

Among his specific powers, the court specifically authorized him to request and authorize law enforcement to investigate the missing jewelry he believes was misappropriated.

As TMZ previously reported, Wladimir claimed Hayden feared her property had been stolen before her death. He said a non-relative sold off her jewelry at a pawn shop ... but said the store wouldn't tell him what items were sold … unless law enforcement makes them.

Wladimir said federal agents also took items from Hayden’s home when executing a search warrant on her home following her death.