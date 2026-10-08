Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Appears In Court With Wlad Klitschko In Hearing Over Estate

Hayden Panettiere's daughter appeared in court alongside her father, Wladimir Klitschko, and he was granted temporary guardianship over the late actress's estate.

Kaya appeared remotely during a hearing Thursday about Hayden's estate. Klitschko was not visible on camera, but Kaya briefly appeared and answered the judge's questions about her identity and whether she was with her father, according to PEOPLE.

Hayden's daughter reportedly wore a white T-shirt with her hair pulled back and appeared composed as she spoke with the judge.

During the hearing, Klitschko's attorney outlined additional powers he is seeking, including the ability to request and authorize law enforcement to investigate and help recover property allegedly misappropriated by a non-family member. He claims some of her jewelry may have been pawned off.

The judge ultimately granted Klitschko temporary guardianship of Hayden's estate. The judge also said Kaya does not need to attend the next hearing, scheduled for December.

Kaya is the sole beneficiary of Hayden's estate -- her mom died without a will. Klitschko filed the temporary guardianship request in September, saying immediate action was necessary to protect the estate from property being lost, damaged, or dissipated.

Klitschko and Hayden began dating in 2008 and welcomed Kaya in 2014. The former couple split in 2018, and Klitschko was granted full custody of their daughter.