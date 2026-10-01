Hayden Panettiere: Cops Conducted Welfare Check at Her Home A Week Before Her Death

Cops Went To Her Home For Welfare Check A Week Before Her Fatal OD

Police in Los Angeles went to Hayden Panettiere's condo for a welfare check just one week before she died in South Carolina from an accidental drug overdose ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... on August 9 around 10 PM, cops responded to a West Hollywood condo for a welfare check.

Our sources say someone called police saying they were concerned the individual was not answering their phone.

Us Weekly obtained the call report and was the first to report this news.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... officers responded and spoke to the individual, who stated she was okay and was sick and not feeling well.

They say they didn't take a report, but typed out a narrative -- which was considered a log clearance, where they clear it out because there's no crime.

According to Us, the redacted report didn't name Hayden explicitly ... but a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed it was her.

The source told the outlet ... "She had become unresponsive to many people in her circle and there was concern."

The outlet also claimed Hayden's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was the person who answered the door.

The source explained that "after being hospitalized a week before her passing," Hayden told a friend that Brian had taken her phone.

As we previously reported, Hayden's neighbors in the WeHo complex were instructed to call 911 if they saw Hickerson on the property.