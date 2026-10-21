Twitch Scrubs Influencer Manuel Otto's Channel, Video After Apparent Suicide On Live Stream

Twitch streamer Manuel Otto's channel and livestream were pulled by the streaming platform after the gaming creator's apparent suicide, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Twitch said the company "moved quickly" to remove both Otto's channel and the video to "prevent it from being viewed by others."

The spokesperson added, "What took place is horrible, and the mental health and wellbeing of our community matters deeply to us."

The platform did not provide additional details about what happened during the livestream.

As we reported ... Otto, the German influencer who created the popular multiplayer game Stick Run when he was just 14 years old, died at age 30 following an incident during a Twitch livestream.

A spokesperson for Stick Run previously acknowledged the video, saying Otto "appeared to have taken his own life."

The game's team urged fans to respect the privacy of those involved and avoid spreading unverified information about the tragedy.

While the exact circumstances surrounding Otto's death remain unclear, reports have pointed to a fatal fire in Bavaria, Germany. Authorities have not publicly confirmed a connection between that incident and Otto's death.