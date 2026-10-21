Reality Star Kash's Mom Says Daughter Received Death Threats Before Fatal Shooting

Reality TV star Kash was receiving death threats before she was fatally shot ... according to her mom, who believes jealousy over her daughter's looks and life in the spotlight may have fueled the deadly confrontation.

Kash's mom, Cynthia, tells TMZ ... her daughter had been receiving death threats before her October 11 death in Oakland, California, and she believes people resented Kash because of how pretty she was and the attention she received in the public eye.

Cynthia believes that jealousy ultimately led to Kash being confronted and jumped by another woman on the night she was killed ... although she is not directly linking the earlier alleged threats to the tragic incident.

Cynthia says the threats came from people in Oakland social circles who knew of Kash, though it's unclear whether any of those individuals had any connection at all to the deadly confrontation.

As we reported ... Kash was involved in a fight with another woman when her sister, Vernika Dunbar, stepped in to defend her. According to police, Vernika grabbed a gun from someone in their group and attempted to pistol-whip the woman, but the weapon discharged, striking Kash in the head.

Kash was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Vernika was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public ... all felonies.

Cynthia previously told us she believes the woman who allegedly jumped Kash should be behind bars, blaming her for the deadly outcome.

She insists to us her daughter's death was a tragic accident, saying Vernika never intended to harm her sister.

As we previously reported ... Cynthia has visited Vernika behind bars and says she's devastated by her sister's death, repeatedly wishing she could trade places with her.