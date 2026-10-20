Reality Star Kash's Mom Says Woman Who Allegedly Jumped Daughter Should Be in Jail

Reality star Kash's mom is pointing the finger at the woman who has reality star attacked her daughter before Kash's fatal shooting ... telling TMZ she believes that woman should be behind bars for allegedly setting the deadly events in motion.

Here's the deal ... police in Oakland, CA say Kash was brawling with a woman when Kash's sister, Vernika Dunbar, came to her defense and tried to pistol-whip the woman ... only to fire a bullet that killed Kash.

Kash's mom, Cynthia, tells TMZ … she firmly believes her daughter's death was a tragic accident, insisting Vernika was trying to protect her sister.

Cynthia says Vernika thought she was doing the right thing by jumping in to defend her sister and never imagined the gun would go off. She insists her children would never intentionally harm one another.

Kash was taken to a hospital after the October 11 shooting, and she was pronounced dead. Vernika was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, all felonies.

Cynthia tells us Vernika didn't normally carry weapons and the gun wasn't hers. She says she doesn't know who owned it or why Vernika had it that night.

Their mom says the sisters had no bad blood, describing the family as extremely close. Earlier that day, they had attended her granddaughter's flag football game before heading out to a motorcycle club, where Cynthia says her daughters were singing together and enjoying the night.