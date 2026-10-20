Oregon School Shooting: Gunman's Mom Previously Charged With Assault, DUI

The mother of the teen behind the deadly Oregon elementary school shooting has had her own run-ins with the law ... including an assault case and a DUI arrest, TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Shauntai May Nickerson was charged with fourth-degree assault in March 2023 after prosecutors accused her of injuring another woman during an altercation.

Nickerson ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of harassment ... admitting in court documents she subjected the woman to unwanted physical contact.

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And that wasn't her first brush with the law ... in 2018, Nickerson was busted for DUI and reckless driving after prosecutors alleged she drove under the influence of alcohol in Bend, Oregon.

Court records show she ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of careless driving and was fined $250. The DUI charge was later dismissed in 2020 after she entered a diversion program.

As TMZ previously reported, Nickerson's 16-year-old son, Griffin J. John II, opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, killing four people, including three children and a beloved teacher.

His killing spree ended when armed father Kaylub Giamanco shot and killed him, ending the rampage.

Investigators say John used a gun purchased by his mother, who has since defended her son, insisting he was a good kid despite the horrific violence.