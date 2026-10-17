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Oregon Mom Freaks Out After Getting Call About School Shooting, on Video

Oregon School Shooting Mom's Reaction to School Shooting News, on Video ... 'Oh My God!!!'

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SCREAMS OF TERROR
Video: Ring Camera Shooting
CNN

A mother in Oregon's reaction to learning the news about the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting was caught by a Ring camera ... and it captured the genuine fear she clearly felt.

The new video -- obtained by CNN -- shows Gretchen Miller running out of her house ... screaming that there was a shooting, before yelling "Oh my god" over and over again as she ran down the street.

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Facebook/Silver Rail Elementary School

As you know ... 16-year-old Griffin J. John II shot and killed 4 people -- including 3 kids -- before Kaylub Giamanco shot and killed him, ending the threat.

Two of the victims -- 25-year-old teacher Meghan Lambert and 5-year-old student Rhoam Summer -- have been identified.

Investigators say John used a gun purchased by his mother, Shauntai May Nickerson -- who insists that, despite the shooting, her son was a good kid.

John was previously a special education student at Silver Rail.

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