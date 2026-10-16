Oregon School Shooting: Teacher, 5-Year-Old Boy Identified Among Victims

Two of the victims killed in the horrific Oregon elementary school shooting have been identified ... including a young teacher who was working her dream job.

Authorities identified 25-year-old Meghan Lambert and 5-year-old Rhoam Summer during a Friday press conference, one day after a teenage gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon.

Meghan's family shared a heartbreaking statement ... revealing she grew up in Bend and always dreamed of teaching in the same school district she attended as a child.

She graduated from Boise State University in 2023, and Silver Rail was her first full-time teaching job ... though she'd previously worked there as a substitute.

Her family said Meghan had a huge heart, especially for children with special needs, and loved coaching volleyball. In fact, she once turned down a paycheck so kids who couldn't afford to play could participate.

Meanwhile, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz revealed another teacher fought back when the gunman entered a special needs classroom ... throwing her phone at him, tackling him and attempting to wrestle away his weapon.

The teacher survived, and Krantz credited her heroic actions with likely preventing even more bloodshed.

Police also revealed the teenage shooter once attended the school as a special needs student.

Play video content Video: Hero driver who tried to stop Oregon school shooter shows bullet hole-riddled truck @christophermangan6192/ Youtube

As TMZ previously reported, three children and a teacher were killed in Thursday's shooting before an armed bystander shot and killed the 16-year-old suspect.

Meghan's family thanked the bystander, calling him a hero for risking his own life to protect others.