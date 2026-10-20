Blueface Arrested for Allegedly Delaying a Police Investigation After Swatting Call

Blueface, no surprise, was arrested again in Los Angeles — and this time he was allegedly preventing the cops from doing their jobs, TMZ has learned.

The rapper was busted Monday night in Santa Clarita and then booked in the LA County jail for delaying a law enforcement investigation, according to a rep for the LA County Sheriff's Office.

The rep tells us ... deputies responded to a call at 7:43 p.m. Monday for a man pointing a gun at someone at a business in Valencia, a neighborhood in Santa Clarita.

When deputies arrived, they detained several people, including Blueface, who then refused to follow police commands, the rep said.

As a result, Blueface was arrested for delaying the police probe, which, in the end, cops determined was a bogus swatting call. In case you don't know, swatting is when someone places a false 911 call that brings police or emergency service units to a specific location.

As you know, Blueface is always in trouble with the law, constantly being detained or arrested. He's currently on probation after pleading guilty to a 2022 shooting of another man in Las Vegas.