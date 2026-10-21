Mod Sun Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Sahara Ray

Mod Sun is remembering his ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray with an emotional tribute following her shocking death ... opening up about their romance and the lasting impact she had on his life.

The musician broke his silence Wednesday in a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Sahara "pure magic" and reflecting on the special bond they shared.

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"This is who Sahara was in this world. Pure magic. She could turn any moment into art," Mod wrote, adding that whenever she walked into a room, it suddenly became vibrant.

Mod recalled sharing the same birthday with Sahara, saying it always felt like they were somehow sharing the same soul.

He also looked back on their adventures together, including trips to Hawaii, Big Sur, and Minnesota ... revealing he never felt more free than when he was with her.

Mod made it clear his love for Sahara continued long after their relationship ended, writing, "She was my inspiration before, during, + long after we dated. She was a true love of mine."

He described Sahara as someone who saw life differently, calling her the "ETERNAL IT GIRL" and remembering her unique connection to nature, infectious laugh, and effortless sense of style.

As we first reported ... Sahara died Sunday night at a hospital surrounded by family. Her family told TMZ, "She was so loved." She was just 34 years old, and her official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Sahara welcomed a daughter, Snow, in January, and her final Instagram post in July featured sweet photos of the little girl. In 2024, she also opened up about battling Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder she discussed after a serious car accident.