Former NFL Defense Allen Bailey Dead at 37

Former NFL defensive end Allen Bailey has died at age 37 ... TMZ has learned.

Allen's brother, Alford Bailey Jr., tells TMZ Allen's wife found him dead yesterday inside their Florida home. We're told the family believes he died from natural causes.

Bailey spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He played two seasons in Atlanta, appearing in 31 games before being released in 2021.

Bailey was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft after playing college football at the University of Miami. He appeared in 133 regular-season NFL games, recording 22 sacks and 248 combined tackles during his career.

Bailey was born March 25, 1989, in Sapelo Island, Georgia, and attended McIntosh County Academy before heading to Miami.

He was 37.