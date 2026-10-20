Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jay-Z Chooses Himself to Be The 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer: Report

Jay-Z Reportedly Picks Himself For 2027 Super Bowl

By TMZ Staff
Published
jay z superbowl getty 1
Getty

Jay-Z -- the key decision-maker on who performs each year at the Super Bowl -- has reportedly made his choice for this year's big game, and it's none other than himself!

According to Puck News ... the rap mogul thought about who would take the stage for weeks at the biggest sports event, and then ultimately decided that he would be the perfect pick.

Multiple sources tell the media outlet that Jay choosing Jay was a "more compelling" idea than picking Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, both of whom were believed to be frontrunners for Super Bowl LXI. This year's Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.

Despite the report, there has been no official announcement on the Super Bowl. TMZ has reached out to Roc Nation, but no word back.

Jay-Z Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Jay-Z Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

In 2019, Jay's Roc Nation reportedly secured a $5 million-a-year deal to produce the halftime show performance -- and the company re-upped the deal in 2024 for another 5 years.

021026 kid rock kal
NOT MY CUP OF TEA
Video: Kid Rock Blasts Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show: “I Didn’t Understand Any of It”
Fox News

But for Jay, the SB halftime performances haven't always been without controversy. Last year's Bad Bunny selection stirred up a mountain of backlash, mainly because BB performed only in Spanish, prompting conservatives to criticize him because some Americans couldn't understand the words.

So, this year's selection certainly feels like a lot less of a headache for the NFL given that Jay pretty much runs the whole show. We reached out to Roc Nation. No word back.

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Throughout the Years
Launch Gallery
Super Bowl Performers Launch Gallery
Getty

As we first reported, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were on Roc Nation's wish list.

Let the countdown begin ... only 117 days until we get to see Jay take the stage at the Super Bowl.

Related articles