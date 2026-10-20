Jay-Z Chooses Himself to Be The 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer: Report

Jay-Z -- the key decision-maker on who performs each year at the Super Bowl -- has reportedly made his choice for this year's big game, and it's none other than himself!

According to Puck News ... the rap mogul thought about who would take the stage for weeks at the biggest sports event, and then ultimately decided that he would be the perfect pick.

Multiple sources tell the media outlet that Jay choosing Jay was a "more compelling" idea than picking Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, both of whom were believed to be frontrunners for Super Bowl LXI. This year's Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.

Despite the report, there has been no official announcement on the Super Bowl. TMZ has reached out to Roc Nation, but no word back.

In 2019, Jay's Roc Nation reportedly secured a $5 million-a-year deal to produce the halftime show performance -- and the company re-upped the deal in 2024 for another 5 years.

But for Jay, the SB halftime performances haven't always been without controversy. Last year's Bad Bunny selection stirred up a mountain of backlash, mainly because BB performed only in Spanish, prompting conservatives to criticize him because some Americans couldn't understand the words.

So, this year's selection certainly feels like a lot less of a headache for the NFL given that Jay pretty much runs the whole show. We reached out to Roc Nation. No word back.

As we first reported, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were on Roc Nation's wish list.