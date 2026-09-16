Barbie Ferreira Rooting For Justin Bieber-Harry Styles Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content Video: Barbie Ferreira Backs Justin Bieber And Harry Styles For Super Bowl Halftime Show TMZ.com

Barbie Ferreira admits she doesn't know much about football ... but she knows exactly who she wants performing at halftime when the Super Bowl rolls around.

We got the "Euphoria" star at LAX Wednesday and our photog asked about our report that Justin Bieber and Harry Styles are under consideration for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

Barbie's reaction was immediate ... saying her 2013 self would've been giddy to see either of the two pop stars on that stage.

And when we asked her to choose between them, she wouldn't do it ... Barbie says she loved both One Direction and Bieber growing up ... so her solution is simple -- put them together.

She told us she wants a duo, and says she'd absolutely show up for that halftime show.

As TMZ previously reported, Justin and Harry are both on the NFL's radar for the 2027 game ... though neither has been approached yet, and we're told both are considered long shots.

Barbie's got plenty going on herself ... she's currently working with Kid Cudi on his new movie, "Wrong Number."

She had nothing but praise for Cudi ... and says the project is giving him a chance to show off his visual-art side.