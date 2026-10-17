Super Bowl Champion Cordarrelle Patterson Arrested For Domestic Assault

Cordarrelle Patterson -- the four-time Pro Bowl running back and kick return specialist -- has been arrested ... TMZ has learned.

The former NFL standout was booked into a Tennessee jail early Saturday morning on a domestic assault charge. He was grinning in his mug shot.

We've reached out to the cops for more info ... so far, no word back.

Cordarrelle transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2012 and was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

He played for the Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers between 2013 and 2024.

Cordarrelle made 4 Pro Bowl squads, was a 4-time 1st-team All-Pro and 3-time 2nd-team All-Pro.

He was a member of the Patriots when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3.