Patrick Mahomes' Dad Gets Permission to Attend Son's NFL Games While on Probation

Patrick Mahomes' father will be allowed to attend some of his NFL star son's games this season while still on probation in his criminal case ... TMZ has learned.

In docs filed with the court, Patrick Sr. asked for permission to attend games in Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati.

Patrick Sr. said he understood he would have to submit to urine tests as requested by his probation officer on dates before and after travel on each occasion.

The quarterback's father noted in the docs that he completed 160 hours of community service as well as an outpatient treatment program. His probation officer told the court that Patrick Sr. had no issues with his SCRAM alcohol monitor device and no issues with drug and alcohol testing.

The judge signed off on Patrick Sr. attending the majority of the Chiefs' games ... but did not approve the October game in Las Vegas or the December game in Cincinnati.

So it looks like Pat's dad will be confined to home games.

As TMZ first reported, Patrick Sr. was arrested in 2024 for felony DWI in Texas.

He was ordered to serve probation, submit to drug testing, and complete community service as part of his sentence.