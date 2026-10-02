Tony Romo Out at CBS Sports After OWI Arrest, Mutually Agreed To Part Ways

Tony Romo is officially out at CBS Sports ... ending his nine-year run with the network months after his highly publicized OWI arrest.

CBS confirmed to TMZ Friday it had "mutually agreed to part ways" with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback ... thanking him for his contributions and wishing him the best moving forward.

J.J. Watt -- who has filled in for Romo so far this season -- will remain in the booth alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Romo said he's proud of what he accomplished at CBS, but is now planning to step away for a bit and focus on his health and family before figuring out his next move.

As TMZ previously reported ... Romo was arrested in Wisconsin in July after cops pulled him over and suspected he was driving under the influence.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Body cam footage obtained by TMZ later showed Romo repeatedly telling officers he hadn't been drinking and asking to speak with his attorney before eventually stepping out of his Jeep and performing field sobriety tests.

Police also cited Romo for having an open container in the vehicle.

Romo was formally charged with OWI in August and later pleaded no contest. Court records showed his blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice Wisconsin's legal limit at the time of his arrest.