Former Super Bowl Champion Cordarrelle Patterson Accused of Grabbing, Bruising Wife

Former Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson allegedly grabbed his wife by her hair and her arm during a domestic dispute ... leaving her bruised and fearing for her safety, TMZ has learned.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, cops say they responded to a Tennessee home on October 17 after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the warrant, Patterson's wife told officers the former NFL star physically assaulted her shortly before she called 911, grabbing her hair and left upper arm.

The responding officer says he observed bruising on her left bicep consistent with her account ... and said she expressed fear for her safety and the safety of her children.

The couple was separated while police investigated, and Patterson was ultimately taken into custody on a domestic assault charge.

Patterson was released from the Sevier County jail the same day on a $1,000 bond.

We broke the story, the four-time Pro Bowl running back and kick return specialist was arrested early Saturday morning in Tennessee ... and was seen grinning in his mug shot.

Patterson, who played for six NFL teams during his career, won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2019.