Cordarrelle Patterson Posts Himself Late-Night Mopping After Steelers Release

Cordarrelle Patterson I'm Cleaning Up My Act After Release ... By Mopping!!!
Cordarrelle Patterson isn't moping about getting released from the Pittsburgh Steelers this week ... but he IS mopping.
The NFL vet took to his Instagram to post a late-night story Wednesday ... letting his followers know his life now consists of household chores instead of resting his body for training camp.
He also included a shameless tag of the cleaning company he was using ... perhaps a sponsorship will help him keep food on the table?? We kid, the guy has made nearly $43 million on the field in his career.
Patterson was actually the one who announced his release from the Steelers ... taking to his X account to break the news before any insiders.
"Breaking news ❗❗❗Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!" he said this week.
Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025 @ceeflashpee84
He's staying busy as he hopes to land with another team ... as he posted himself during a workout -- rocking an Atlanta Falcons shirt for the occasion.
"I swear I didn't mean to wear this shirt today n s***."
The 34-year-old spent three seasons with the Falcons ... rushing for 1,494 yards for 14 touchdowns. He also caught 82 passes for 708 yards and six touchdowns.
Best of luck in the job search, Cordarrelle!!