Influencer Iida-Sofia Heimonen Dead at 23

Iida-Sofia Heimonen -- a streamer from Finland -- is dead after a concerning live stream.

The influencer's friend, Susanna Lehto, announced her death on social media and shared a clip of the two singing together.

She wrote ... "I will miss you forever. Have a safe journey, my dear."

According to multiple reports, a streamer believed to be Heimonen -- who went by "Iidasofya" online -- died Tuesday after appearing to harm themselves on a stream. Authorities say they received multiple calls about the incident and took the streamer into treatment.

Heimonen was also reportedly facing multiple rape charges in Finland at the time of her death.

She was 23 years old.

RIP