Allen Bailey Death: Cops Called To His Florida Home For Cardiac Arrest

Former NFL defensive end Allen Bailey apparently went into cardiac arrest before he died at his Florida home ... and now police are investigating ... TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Tuesday morning for someone in "cardiac arrest" at Bailey's house in Green Cove Springs.

When first responders arrived at the gate, they were met by the person who reported the incident. That person unlocked the gate and escorted authorities to a garage attached to the residence, where Bailey was inside.

The report says Bailey was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, and the Clay County Sheriff's Office has since launched a death investigation.

TMZ broke the story ... Bailey's brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told us Bailey's wife found him dead inside their Florida home -- and his family believes that he died from natural causes.