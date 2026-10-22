Richard Riehle Never Saw Final Cut of One of His Last Movies Before Death

Final Cut of One Of His Last Films

Died Before He Could See ...

Richard Riehle filmed his scenes for several upcoming movies before his death ... but the beloved character actor never got to see the finished version of some of his final projects ... TMZ has learned.

David Prindle, director of "Made Vicious," tells TMZ ... Richard filmed his scenes in 2023, but he doesn't believe the actor ever saw the final cut.

Paul Cadenhead, director of "Class Clown," tells us Richard shot his scenes roughly nine years ago, with additional filming taking place a few years later. He says Richard's performance is included in the final cut, but the actor never got to see the completed movie.

Paul says the project has been years in the making, but the team is finally ready to release it.

He tells us he had been in contact with Richard before his health struggles, and the two even discussed working together again. However, Richard later revealed he was dealing with health problems and had to bow out of the potential project.

Paul says he was shocked by Richard's death, believing he'd pull through. He plans to dedicate "Class Clown" to Richard and is exploring other ways to honor him.

Paul also recalls Richard's generosity, saying Richard recorded additional dialogue despite the production being unable to pay him, and even insisted on buying Paul coffee.

David shared similar memories, describing Richard as a gifted craftsman who loved being on set. He says Richard would stick around between takes, watching the crew prepare shots and chatting with crew members.

David says Richard's performance will remain in "Made Vicious," and he hopes to honor him when the film is released.

We broke the story ... Richard died of natural causes last week in Los Angeles.