RJ Mitte's Final Film Completed, But He Never Got to See the Final Cut

Final Film In The Can, But He Didn't See Final Cut

RJ Mitte's final film is finished ... but he sadly didn't get to see the final cut before he died, TMZ has learned.

Producer Josh Webber tells TMZ … RJ watched an earlier rough cut of his film, "Cassi," but it's heartbreaking that RJ never got the chance to see the finished product.

Webber tells us the "Breaking Bad" alum wrapped filming back in 2023 ... but a series of hurdles held up the film's completion.

The filmmaker says RJ remained a pillar of support for the movie -- standing by the team and various departments through every obstacle and setback.

He calls "Cassi" a breakout role for RJ ... explaining that he "crushes" his performance opposite Dove Cameron.

Webber tells us it's sad to know RJ won't be there with everyone when the film comes out and won't be able to experience the recognition he deserves.