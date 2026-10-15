RJ Mitte All Smiles in Photo Taken Just Days Before Death

RJ Mitte was dealing with a lot in the days before his death ... but he was still ready with an easy smile for fans ... cracking a grin in New Mexico in what appears to be one of the final photos of him.

We've obtained a photo of a smiling RJ at the Albuquerque airport ... it was snapped on October 4, just 8 days before his death.

Check out the pic taken by Bethany Crass ... RJ -- dressed in a flannel, T-shirt, and cap -- poses with a stuffed doll of Woody from "Toy Story." He flashes a big grin for the camera.

This photo was taken after the hot air balloon ride RJ took with his friend and former "Breaking Bad" costar Luis Moncada ... and he was alone at the airport waiting for his flight.

We're told he hung out at an airport bar, Burque Brew, and had a few drinks before boarding his flight. We're told he was kind to all the fans and people who came up to chat with him.

Interesting note ... at one point RJ put his head down to talk with someone on the phone. It's unclear with whom he was speaking.

We broke the story ... sources revealed to us RJ's fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, wanted him to choose between her and his mother, Dyna. Their relationship was on the rocks -- though it's unclear if they broke up before he died.

RJ was found dead in Texas on Monday ... about one week after the photo of him at the airport was taken. We later learned he died by suicide.

He was just 34 years old.