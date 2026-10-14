'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte to Be Honored at Celebration of Life in Texas

"Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte will be remembered at a public celebration of life ... with the Texas community he helped transform coming together to honor the late actor.

The City of Brownsville announced the gathering will take place Friday at 10 AM at The Mitte: Arts and Cultural Center, where RJ spent years championing local arts and education.

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The location is especially meaningful ... RJ served as president of the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation and helped turn the former Brownsville Museum of Fine Art into a thriving cultural center.

Just last month, RJ celebrated the district being officially recognized by the state of Texas ... telling the community, "This is not the finish line, this is the starting line."

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. remembered RJ as a "force for good," while the district's executive director, Daniella Lopez Valdez, said simply, "RJ believed in Brownsville."

We broke the story ... RJ died by suicide Monday at his Texas home. He was just 34.

RJ's "Breaking Bad" costars have since posted emotional tributes, including Bryan Cranston, who said he was in "deep despair" over the loss of his onscreen son.

RJ, who lived with cerebral palsy, was also a passionate advocate for people with disabilities ... using his Hollywood platform to push for greater inclusion and representation.

His family is asking for donations to cerebral palsy research in lieu of flowers.