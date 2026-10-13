RJ Mitte Claimed Bad Business Manager Screwed Him Out of 'Breaking Bad' Money

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte Reveals He Was Burned by a Bad Business Manager The Iced Coffee Hour

RJ Mitte's big break on "Breaking Bad" did not make him a millionaire ... in fact, he said he didn't see a lot of the money he made ... and he chalked it up to a bad hire.

The late actor went on "The Iced Coffee Hour" last year, and he told the podcast hosts that he wasn't as rich as people thought he was ... blaming taxes and a bad business manager.

RJ claimed he paid more in taxes than he ended up making, brushing it off as "the name of the game."

He went on to say he was also "royally hammered" by a business manager he hired when he was still a teenager. He claims the business manager took advantage of him and over a dozen other actors ... predominantly elderly people or people with disabilities.

RJ told the hosts it's not like his manager was making bad investments or losing his money, but instead accused her of siphoning funds.

According to RJ, he would send her a check to pay his taxes, but she would instead send him a fake filing and pocket his cash.

As we previously reported, the actor texted a friend for years detailing the struggles he faced as a disabled actor in Hollywood.

We broke the story ... RJ died Monday in Texas. We were told he died by suicide.

Celebs have been sharing touching tributes online in the wake of the actor's tragic death.