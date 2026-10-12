RJ Mitte Death: Police Block Street Outside Texas Home Where Actor Was Found Dead

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte Death: Police Shut Down Street Outside Texas Home Where Actor Was Found Dead TMZ.com

RJ Mitte's death brought a heavy police presence to his Texas neighborhood ... and we've obtained video showing cops outside the home where the "Breaking Bad" star was found dead.

In footage obtained by TMZ, multiple police cars can be seen parked outside RJ's home Monday, with authorities blocking off a portion of the street in front of the property.

Yellow crime scene tape was also put up around RJ's home as law enforcement vehicles lined the street while authorities responded to the scene.

As we first reported, RJ died at his home Monday ... and we're told he died by suicide. Law enforcement tells us the death investigation remains ongoing.

RJ's death also brought his upcoming projects to a halt. As we reported, the actor was set to star in the film "Forgotten Outlaw," which was in pre-production when he died.

The film's writer and director, Nik Tizekker, told TMZ the project is now on hold, but he plans to eventually recast the role and move forward with the movie to honor RJ's wishes.

Tizekker also revealed he had been working with RJ on a limited series, "Like It Was Yesterday," exploring near-death experiences. RJ had already filmed scenes for the project, which was roughly halfway completed before his death.

The late actor was best known for playing Walter White Jr. on AMC's hit series "Breaking Bad."

RJ, who lived with cerebral palsy, was a longtime advocate for disability awareness and greater representation in Hollywood.