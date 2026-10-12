'Big Brother' Star Amber Siyavus Had Troubled Final Years Before Death

"Big Brother" alum Amber Siyavus had a string of legal troubles in the years before her death ... including felony convictions for forgery and a wild run-in with police.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Amber pleaded guilty in 2020 to attempting to resist an officer with a dangerous weapon after prosecutors claimed she tried to drive away while a Henderson, Nevada cop was partially inside her vehicle.

Amber, who competed on Season 8 of the reality TV show, received a suspended prison sentence of 19 to 48 months and up to 4 years of probation ... along with orders to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

And that wasn't her only legal headache ... Amber also pleaded guilty to felony forgery in September 2020 over Western Union money orders, earning another suspended prison sentence and up to 2 years of probation.

By 2023, she was no longer under court supervision for any of the offenses.

As TMZ previously reported ... Amber died Friday in Nevada at 46. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Fans of the CBS reality show will remember her from the 2007 season, where her frequent crying earned her the nickname "Whamber."