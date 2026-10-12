RJ Mitte's 'Forgotten Outlaw' Movie on Hold, Director Vows to Finish Film in His Honor

RJ Mitte was set to star in an upcoming movie, "Forgotten Outlaw," but now it's officially on pause following his death ... and the director tells TMZ he's determined to move forward with the project to honor the late actor's wishes.

Writer, director and producer Nik Tizekker tells TMZ ... the project was in pre-production when plans came to a halt following RJ's death Monday ... leaving the filmmaker with the difficult task of eventually finding a new leading man.

Tizekker says RJ was an ideal fit for the role, both because he had the right mindset to portray the character and because of his physical resemblance to the person he was set to play.

We're told production is now on hold, with plans to recast RJ's role when the time is appropriate.

Tizekker says he's committed to bringing the film to life in honor of RJ's wishes, though the unexpected loss will delay production.

We're told the team was still working to secure additional financing for the project, with RJ helping in those efforts before his death.

Tizekker tells us he was also working with RJ on a limited series titled "Like It Was Yesterday," which explores near death experiences. He says RJ had already filmed scenes alongside actress Catherine Carlen, who played his mom, and roughly half the project was completed before RJ's death. Tizekker hopes to finish and release the series if he can secure funding.

As we reported, RJ, who's best known for playing Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC series "Breaking Bad," died Monday in Texas. A county official confirmed his death to TMZ, and we're told he died by suicide. Law enforcement tells us the death investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement to TMZ, RJ's representatives remembered him as a beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate.