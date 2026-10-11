Diane Keaton Remembered by Sarah Paulson One Year After Her Death

One Year Later and Still Missing You

Sarah Paulson is remembering her dear friend Diane Keaton on the one-year anniversary of her death ... sharing a sweet throwback photo of the two laughing together alongside Diane's daughter, Dexter White.

The "American Horror Story" actress posted the pic to Instagram Sunday, showing the trio bundled up in winter clothes and having a blast ... with Diane throwing her hand in the air while Sarah cracks up beside her.

Sarah kept the caption short but heartfelt, writing ... "One year. Impossible. Laughing with you will always be what I remember most. I love you."

As TMZ previously reported, Sarah was visibly emotional while discussing Diane's legacy just days after her death, calling her a dear friend and saying she was even more spectacular as a person than audiences knew her to be as an actress.

The two became close after working together on the 1999 movie "The Other Sister" ... building a friendship that lasted more than two decades.

Diane died Oct. 11, 2025 at age 79 ... and her family later confirmed pneumonia was the cause of death.