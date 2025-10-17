Sarah Paulson on Diane Keaton's Legacy

Sarah Paulson is still mourning the sudden loss of Hollywood icon Diane Keaton ... she was nearly brought to tears fielding questions about Keaton's legacy.

Paulson told Access Hollywood Thursday ... "She was a very dear friend of mine, so it's not something I'm able to talk about yet."

While the pain is still raw for Paulson, she did muster up the courage to offer one special detail about the late Oscar winner ... "What you thought she was as a performer ... she was even more spectacular as a human being. And I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life they way that I did."

Paulson was visibly shaken, choking back tears on the "All's Fair" world premiere red carpet.

She became close with Keaton after they first met while shooting the 1999 drama "The Other Sister."

This marks the latest tribute to Keaton since she died October 11 after a battle with pneumonia. She was 79 years old.

Al Pacino released a statement, saying she "lived life without limits." Woody Allen went even further, writing in The Free Press she was "so beautiful I questioned my sanity."