Giancarlo Esposito Shares Touching Tribute to 'Breaking Bad' Costar RJ Mitte

Now You Are Free, Fly With The Angels

Giancarlo Esposito is remembering RJ Mitte with a sentimental social media tribute to his late "Breaking Bad" costar.

The acclaimed actor shared some sweet snaps with RJ and captioned the post ... "Dear one, No words can express what your friendship has meant to me. I will remember the laughter, the rapture of pure joy in the loving moments we have shared."

The emotional caption continued ... "I will remember the magnitude of your kindness, your philanthropy, your being in service to others before yourself."

Giancarlo went on ... "You will forever live in my heart, representing how pure love can change the world!"

He ended his moving message by saying RJ is free now and encouraging RJ to "fly with the angels."

We broke the story ... RJ -- who played Walter White Jr. on "Breaking Bad" -- died by suicide Monday in Texas.

Giancarlo joins other "Breaking Bad" stars in saying goodbye to RJ ... including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.