RJ Mitte: Aaron Paul Shares Emotional Message About Late 'Breaking Bad' Costar

Aaron Paul is honoring his "Breaking Bad" costar RJ Mitte following his tragic death.

On Monday, Aaron said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed.”

Aaron added, "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Aaron and RJ did not share any scenes together on the show. RJ played Walter White Jr.

As TMZ first reported, RJ died by suicide at his Texas home. The actor was 34.

The late star was also remembered by "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston, who played his father on the show ... who wrote, "I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died."