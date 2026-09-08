Tim Curry’s Final Film: Director Describes Late Actor As 'Energetic' on Set

Director Says He Was 'Energetic' on Set of Final Film

Tim Curry was charismatic, charming, and as energetic as ever while filming what ended up being his final movie ... at least according to his director.

We got Michael Leavy at the premiere of James Murray's new horror flick "Don't Move" at Village East by Angelika in New York City on Sunday night ... and we asked him about working with Tim on "STREAM 2: Sudden Death."

Michael says Tim was in great spirits ... which is why he was so shocked last month when Tim died in his home.

Tim's official cause of death was coronary artery disease ... with cancer and his 2012 stroke listed as underlying causes.

Michael says working with Tim was a dream come true ... and he's honored to have been able to work with the iconic actor.

As we told you ... Michael previously confirmed Tim finished all of his work for 'STREAM 2' before his death ... and the horror flick will be dedicated to the late actor.