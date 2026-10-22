Ron Duguay, NHL Star and Sarah Palin's Boyfriend, Dead at 69

Ron Duguay -- the former NHL star who was dating Sarah Palin -- is dead after a long battle with cancer.

Sarah announced his death Thursday on Instagram ... saying he died "peacefully" on Thursday "after a hard fought battle with cancer." She says a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

The former Governor of Alaska also wrote, "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."

Sarah had just asked fans to pray for Ron on Thursday ... sharing a heartbreak photo of him in a hospital bed while the two held hands. He battled colon cancer for about 2 years after first being diagnosed in 2024.

Ron rose to prominence after he was drafted by the New York Rangers in the first round of the 1977 NHL draft. Over the next two decades, Ron played for the Rangers -- with whom he made an All-Star team -- the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Los Angeles Kings. He also played for the minor league hockey team, the San Diego Gulls, and over in Germany with Mannheimer ERC, along with short stints for a few others.

After his retirement, he transitioned into a short coaching career ... before eventually beginning a relationship with Sarah -- whom she connected with through a shared love of hockey in 2021.

Ron was 69 years old. He is survived by his three children -- Shay, Meaghan, and Noah.