'General Hospital' Star Randall England Dead at 75

Randall England -- an actor who played a famous villain on "General Hospital" back in the 1980s -- has died ... according to an online obituary.

According to the obit ... Randall passed away peacefully back in September, surrounded by family after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Randall began his career as a model in the 1970s after a fortuitous trip to New York City from his native Oklahoma City.

Over the years, Randall appeared in commercials for Viceroy cigarettes, Dunlop tires, Michelob, and PlayStation.

Eventually, Randall made his way to Beverly Hills, where he ultimately stayed for the next 40+ years ... and he became involved in the film industry.

In 1984, Randall originated the role of Jack Slater ... a popular villain from the show's earlier years.

His other credits include ... "Baywatch," "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," "Dream Machine," "Shiner" -- and he even appears in Maroon 5's "Sugar" music video.

Randall is survived by his daughter, Micaela, and numerous other family members.

He was 75.