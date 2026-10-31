General Hospital's Steve Burton: Read Alleged Texts From Fight With Ex Over Kid Going to Emmys

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton's ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, allegedly told him she would not allow their daughter to go to the Emmys because she didn't want the kid near the "Hollywood scene" ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Steve complained about his ex's recent decision to deny his request to take their 12-year-old daughter Brooklyn to the Daytime Emmys ... which are going down today.

Steve claimed his ex refused to allow him to swap days, despite him being nominated at the awards.

In alleged texts submitted to the court and obtained by TMZ, Steve wrote, "I would like Brook there. Let me know. Thanks. I would pick her up Friday morning and take her back Saturday."

Per the docs, Sheree said, "That doesn’t work," which prompted the soap star to reply, "It's a once-in-a-lifetime. I'll be happy to swap days."

Sheree allegedly responded, "Once in a lifetime lol? I don't want Brooklyn anywhere near Hollywood or that scene. You plaster her on social media and People magazine enough. Absolutely not."

In the alleged exchange, Steve said, "Yes. I'm nominated and would like the girls with me," adding, "For years you were perfectly comfortable with the lifestyle that came from my career in that world. And even now, your whole business is built from social media, which includes Brooklyn a lot. And it's not about us plastering Brooklyn all over Hollywood. I'm nominated, and I would love for her to be there with us."

It doesn't appear Sheree responded to the text.

As TMZ first reported, Steve and Sheree have been going back and forth for months about their daughter Brooklyn, including a dispute as to whether she should live in California or Tennessee.