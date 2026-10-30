Cheerleader Accused of Luring Boyfriend to Death Wants Bond Eased for Dorm Living

A cheerleader who allegedly orchestrated her boyfriend's murder is asking the court to ease up on her bond restrictions ... because she wants to have a normal college experience.

According to ABC 15 News, 18-year-old Gianna Kistenmacher -- who's one of 9 people charged in the 2025 murder of her boyfriend, Trey Wright -- filed a motion last month, asking the court to toss her GPS monitoring and overnight curfew ... and allow her to access social media.

Gianna is charged with murder in the 16-year-old's shooting death ... investigators allege she brought the shooter, Devan Raper, to Trey's house, knowing he was armed and there would be a fight.

According to Court TV ... Trey and Devan had been arguing online about Devan hanging out with Gianna.

The outlet reports 9 teenagers drove over to Trey's ... and when Trey came over to the car Devan was in, the 19-year-old shot him in the chest and killed him.

Now, according to ABC 15 News, Gianna's motion notes that she's complied with all bond conditions since her release on July 28, 2025.

She currently attends college locally -- a judge removed her house arrest in February and replaced it with an overnight curfew -- but wants the chance to apply to other schools and live in a dorm.