Mother Accused of Murdering Her Baby Allowed to Take Her Other Kids Trick-Or-Treating

Allowed to Trick-or-Treat with Her Other Kids

A Georgia mother accused of killing her baby by accidentally leaving him in a hot car will be allowed to go trick-or-treating with her other kids.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, a Gwinnett County judge ruled Thursday that Deja Coleman will be able to take her little ones door to door at Rainbow Village -- which serves families experiencing homelessness -- where she's living under house arrest.

She's under GPS monitoring, and Fox 5 reports that, while she's allowed to go trick-or-treating, she can't leave her complex.

Deja's been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children after police say she forgot to bring her 1-year-old, Daniel, into daycare before going to work at the hospital.

Lawrenceville police say she brought her older kids to the daycare, but forgot to bring the baby inside.

She then went to the hospital, parked her car, and started her shift around 7 AM ... without realizing her son was still inside.

Police say it wasn't until 3:50 PM that a hospital employee spotted Daniel slumped over in his car seat.

Off-duty officers at the hospital smashed the window and pulled the baby out ... but he was sadly already dead.

According to investigators, the car was still a sweltering 117 degrees inside ... even an hour later.