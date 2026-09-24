4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found in Trash Can Full of Water

Dies After Parents Find Her in Trash Can Full of Water

Authorities are investigating the death of 4-year-old Jayde Wooten who was found upside down in a trash can full of water and fish.

According to WGXA, the girl's father told a deputy that he'd just gotten home and couldn't find his daughter in her room.

He says he then woke up Jayde's mother, who claims to have fallen asleep while Jayde was eating in the kitchen.

The outlet reports that the father said he was "frantically" searching for Jayde when he heard her mother scream.

He says when he ran back inside, he found Jayde in a bathroom, upside down in a trash can that had been filled with water and fish.

The father carried Jayde outside, where neighbors attempted to perform CPR on the child.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jayde was taken to a local medical facility, where she was pronounced dead. BSO says they're investigating the incident.