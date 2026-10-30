Brandi Glanville Had Pearl-Sized Black Mass Removed From Face During Recent Surgery

Brandi Glanville had a pearl-sized grey-black mass removed from her face during a recent surgery, which was sent to a lab for testing ... and it seems she's still waiting on the results.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Brandi had a very difficult October -- because on top of dealing with her father, Guy Glanville, and her close friend, Markee M. Hasche, passing away, she also underwent surgery on her face to clean out an infection.

Our sources say doctors found a mass in her face the size of a pearl during the surgery, removed it, and sent it off to a lab for testing.

While it does not seem Brandi has heard back yet, we're told she's healing ... though she can still feel her symptoms -- so she knows she's not in the clear yet.

Brandi is also preparing to have her implants removed ASAP ... researching doctors who specialize in removal. She's still undergoing IV treatments for 12 hours a day at her home ... and will continue to do so for the next 90 days.

Our sources say she's only been going out to film her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast, which is undergoing its own makeover. Brandi's changing the format and hosting the show solo without her former co-host. The show will also focus more on celebrity guests.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Goes Virtual, Joins A.I. Girlfriend Platform OhChat

We're also told Brandi wants to add more to her plate once her health issues are fixed ... planning on creating content for her OnlyFans once she receives a clean bill of health.

As we told you ... Brandi said she suffers from highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos