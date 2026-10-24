Podcast Host Wearing XX-XY Shirt Forcibly Removed From National Women's Soccer League Game

Podcast host Brandi Kruse claims she was forcibly kicked out of a National Women's Soccer League game ... all over an XX-XY logo emblazoned on her shirt.

The confrontation went down at last night's Portland Thorns game ... where the "unDivided" host said she was asked to leave because of the shirt.

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In a video she posted on Instagram Friday night ... Brandi was told by a security guard she had to leave and Brandi flat-out refused.

The athletic apparel in question was from XX-XY Athletics -- a brand that opposes the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

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The security staffer then said Brandi was going to be escorted out ... and that she was going to place her hands on her to move her off the property.

In a third video she posted showing her being walked out of the stadium ... someone else recording the incident asked stadium security if she was arresting Brandi.

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The security guard responded that she wasn't placing Brandi under arrest ... just walking her out.

When pressed why she was holding Brandi's arm behind her back ... the guard said it was because she refused to walk out after being asked.

Meanwhile ... Brandi -- who continuously insisted she hadn't done anything wrong -- said she was being restrained.