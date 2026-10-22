Play video content Video: Enes Kanter Freedom Kicked Out of WNBA Finals Game

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom was kicked out of Wednesday night's WNBA Finals game while trying to access the seats he paid for.

It all started when Enes received a call, seemingly from a league security officer .... who told him the WNBA's Chief Security Officer had previously tried to reach out to him about his seats.

The officer told him that, for the security and safety of the players, fans, and himself ... arena security had arranged a private luxury suite for Enes instead of his purchased seats for Game 3 of the Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

Play video content Video: Enes Freedom Denied Courtside Seats by WNBA

Enes told him ... "I don't want a suite. I would like to sit on the seats that I bought and purchased. I do not want a suite. I'm going to come and sit on the seats that I just bought."

After being told the only thing available for him was a suite ... Enes said he'd show up anyway and head down to the seats he purchased.

Flash-forward to Wednesday night's pre-game ... Enes shared a clip of security informing him at the entrance to State Farm Arena that if he wanted to attend the game ... he'd have to stay in the suite.

After rejecting the offer and demanding access to the seats he purchased ... he was escorted out of State Farm Arena by police.

Captioning the video of his exit, Enes wrote ... "I just got kicked out of a @wnba game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!"

Meanwhile ... a State Farm Arena rep told The Guardian that Enes "was offered the suite for his safety and he rejected it."