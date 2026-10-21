Funkmaster Flex Gets into Chaotic Altercation With Man During Knicks Game on Video

Funkmaster Flex got into a wild altercation with another guy during the Knicks versus Sixers game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night ... and it was all caught on video.

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Flex posted the footage on Instagram early Wednesday after the crazy incident kicked off inside a crowded area at the famous arena in Midtown Manhattan.

As you can see, Flex, wearing all black, looks pissed as he dashes across the room to confront the other dude. Total chaos ensues as Flex gets physical with the man and people run for cover. In the end, security and an NYPD officer shove Flex out of the room into a hallway and try to calm him down.

In the caption of his IG post, Flex wrote in all caps that he missed the part where he got punched in the face, which was a response to speculation that he had been assaulted.

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Flex then wrote that the other man -- who he claims works for a record company -- wanted to be punched first so the man could sue Flex. Flex then claimed the man called him a “A BROKE N****” and threw a drink on him.