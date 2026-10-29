Arkansas Inmate Escapes Jail After Allegedly Attacking Two Guards

An inmate in Arkansas allegedly beat up two guards and stole a taser before escaping jail on foot ... and now he's on the lam.

Authorities announced the jailbreak Thursday ... saying 41-year-old Rodney Jermaine Smith escaped from Brinkley PD Jail in Monroe County.

The state says Rodney assaulted two BPD law enforcement personnel and took an officer's taser before fleeing on foot. They say he was later seen walking along nearby train tracks.

Smith was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow jumpsuit pants, and white socks with no shoes when he escaped ... and authorities also note he has numerous tattoos on his neck and arms.

He was doing time for firearms possession, two counts of drug possession, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and forgery. He is listed as having been an inmate since 2013.

Smith is the second inmate on the run ... his escape comes on the heels of Jacob Allen Morley -- a convicted murderer in Tennessee -- who busted out of prison and then stole a nearby truck.

Morley's victim's sister said she wasn't made aware by Tennessee Department of Correction officials that he had escaped ... and instead learned the news from a friend.