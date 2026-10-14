Sheriff Deputy in Texas Fired For Posting Photos of Herself Posing with Inmates

A sheriff's deputy in Texas is now on the unemployment line after getting axed for posting social media photos of herself posing with inmates in jail and flipping off the camera.

Detention Deputy Karla Beltran was fired Monday by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after the photos surfaced. She started working for the department in July and was canned under the sheriff's "probationary dismissal" policy.

In one photo, Beltran is seen in front of a window raising her middle fingers at the camera ... with female inmates behind her separated by glass. Other photos show Beltran and the prisoners flashing other hand gestures.

It's unclear why Beltran posed for the photos ... but it certainly wasn't a smart move, because she's now out of a job. Beltran had only been on the job for about 100 days. She started July 1.